MLB Denies Hunter Renfroe's Claim That Red Sox Were Told to Stop Testing For COVID
The Boston Red Sox had a stellar first half of the 2021 season before bottoming out after the All-Star Break. They managed to even out in August, but matters were made more difficult by a big COVID outbreak within the clubhouse. Numerous Red Sox players missed multiple games after testing positive.
The infection rate slowed down in recent weeks. Hunter Renfroe, in the midst of a resurgent year for the Sox, had an interview with Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria on WEEI this afternoon. He told the radio hosts that MLB told the Red Sox to stop testing for the virus and to just treat symptoms as they arose.
Renfroe is basically claiming that the league told the Red Sox to stop testing and play, even if there was a risk that a player had the coronavirus. Which is very bad!
MLB quickly got on this and strongly denied the outfielder's statement.
It is difficult to see how wires could have gotten crossed in this situation. Renfroe doesn't have a reason to lie, but it would make zero sense for MLB to encourage the team to stop testing and just play ball. It would be a wild left turn from their current path adopted at the beginning of last year with consistent testing and attempts to eliminate any risk that a player who is positive would step on the field of play.
Very confusing situation.