Recent Skip Bayless Tweets About Tim Tebow Are Hilarious in Hindsight
Tim Tebow was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, ending the ridiculous tight end experiment he and Urban Meyer were attempting. That's not going to sit well with head Tebow cheerleader Skip Bayless. For weeks Bayless has defended Tebow and had theories about his time in Jacksonville. His tweets now look hilarious in hindsight.
Bayless is known for his passionately nonsensical sports takes, and, whew boy, did he have some Tebow opinions. Here's a sprinkling of his tweets about the former Heisman Trophy winner.
And then this one on Monday which seemed to predict Meyer and Tebow were playing 3D chess.
Less than 24 hours later the Jaguars released Tebow. There was no deeper plan, he was just a really bad tight end and, quite frankly, a really bad NFL football player. There was nothing more to it.
After news of Tebow's release broke, Bayless released the following tweets in relatively rapid succession:
Yeah, I think Skip needs a break from the Tebow hype machine.