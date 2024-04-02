Rebecca Lobo Takes a Shot at Albany During Iowa's Win Over LSU
Iowa and LSU played a phenomenal basketball game Monday night in the Elite Eight of the NCAA women's tournament. Albany played host to the high-scoring rematch of the 2023 national title game, and ESPN broadcaster Rebecca Lobo managed to take a shot at the city on the broadcast.
While Caitlin Clark was in the process of icing the game with free throws late in the fourth quarter, play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco was relaying a story about how she told her family to find something to do in Albany. Clark wanted to just stay in her room and focus on the upcoming game. Lobo interjected with, "Good luck finding something to do in Albany." Ouch, Rebecca. Ouch.
Here's video of the exchange:
Our own Stephen Douglas calls the Albany area home and I'm sure he'd be highly-offended by this comment. Though if that were the case you'd never known because the man wears a knowing grin 90 percent of the day.
It didn't take long for Albany to fire back at the haters:
Good for you, Albany. Keep fighting the good fight.
Iowa won the game 94-87, avenging its defeat in the national title game from last season. Clark finished with 41 points and hit an incredible nine three-pointers.