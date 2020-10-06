Rays Radio Broadcaster Hopes Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton Get Hurt
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 06 2020
The New York Yankees lineup is at full strength and starting to peak at the perfect time. Well, the perfect time if you're a Yankees fan. If you root for the Tampa Bay Rays, not so much.
Behind the big bats of oft-injured superstars Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, plus some solid pitching from Gerrit Cole, the Yankees beat the Rays 9-3 in Game 1 of their ALDS matchup. Judge hit a solo blast in the fifth to give the Yankees the lead back and Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth to put things away.
In the seventh inning, Judge also grounded into a double play and tried to leg it to first to beat the throw. That prompted a Rays analyst on WDAE to say the following:
I'll tell you what, if you're the Rays, again you want to see Aaron Judge trying to sprint and prevent a double play. You want to see that from Stanton and maybe they get some of those recurring leg issues that they've had in the past bounce back again.
Here's the video:
I'll admit, I'm not well versed enough in the Tampa Bay Rays broadcasters on WDAE to identify who made that statement. Rays radio identifies their broadcast crew as Dave Wills, Andy Freed and Neil Solondz. Regardless of who said it, the sentiment is in bad taste.
Ask any athlete or manager and they'll tell you they never want to beat a team because of injury. Stanton and Judge have both spent time on the injured list this year. Stanton was on it for a hamstring injury while Judge injured his calf. Saying you want those players to sprint to first and see if an injury reoccurs might be honest from a fan's perspective, but it goes completely against the competitive spirit of sports.
At the same time, local radio broadcasters are fans. They deserve some leeway here. Whoever said it was just being honest. They don't want the Yankees at full strength because it gives their team a better chance to win. But if you're a Yankees fan, or a player hearing this, it's gotta piss you off.
Just remember, bulletin board material can be a good thing.