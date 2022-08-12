The Big Lead
Tickets
Latest Mlb Leads

Kevin Costner Pays Tribute to Ray Liotta During Field of Dreams Game

Ryan Phillips
facebooktwitter

Ray Liotta and Kevin Costner will always be linked for their phenomenal on-screen relationship in Field of Dreams. Liotta as the intense Shoeless Joe Jackson, and Costner as the awed, starry-eyed Ray Kinsella. Both actors nailed their roles in the 1989 film as their performances anchor what has become a revered classic. On Thursday night, during MLB's Field of Dreams game, Costner led a tribute video to Liotta, who died in May at 67.

Here's the video, which was shown Fox's broadcast of the game:

That was so well done and a fitting tribute to Liotta and his perfect performance in the movie. It always kills me that the batting practice scene where Jackson rips a ball back at Kinsella was real and not planned. It's shocking because of how perfect it was for that moment in the film.

I know Liotta is mostly recognized for brilliantly playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas but for myself, and many others, he'll always be Shoeless Joe.

facebooktwitter