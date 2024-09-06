Ravens Star Kyle Van Noy Suffers Concerning Injury With Recovery Timeline Uncertain
By Enzo Flojo
The Baltimore Ravens lost more than just their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, one of the team's veteran defensive leaders, suffered a shocking injury during the 27-20 defeat, fracturing his orbital bone while pursuing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter.
NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reported that Van Noy will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury and establish a timeline for his recovery. For now, uncertainty clouds both his availability and the Ravens' defensive rotation moving forward.
Van Noy's injury occurred during a crucial moment, as he was evaluated by an independent neurologist on the sidelines, only to have the nature of the injury revealed as an eye issue rather than a concussion. Despite the setback, Van Noy managed to finish the game, recording one tackle.
The 33-year-old is in his second season with the Ravens, following stints with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers. His experience and two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots highlight his importance to Baltimore's defense, which will be tested in his absence.
Last season, Van Noy posted impressive numbers, including a career-high nine sacks. If he misses significant time, the Ravens will likely lean on young linebacker Tavius Robinson to step up in his place.
With Baltimore not playing again until September 15, when they host the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s hope Van Noy’s recovery process will become clearer. Nonetheless, his injury adds another layer of challenge as the Ravens aim to bounce back from their narrow defeat.