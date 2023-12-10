Did The Rams Get Screwed By Missed Block In The Back On Ravens Game-Winning Punt Return?
The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams gave us one of the NFL's best games of the week, a 37-31 tense overtime thriller that ended in spectacular fashion. But was that ending tainted by a missed call on Tylan Wallace's 76-yard walk-off punt return touchdown? The Rams are likely to argue so.
Here's the play:
A great, thrilling way to end a game. But there are actually two questionable missed calls on this punt return.
The first came at the 25-yard line, where Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis attempted to block Rams defensive back Shaun Jolly. As the play rolls there is a shove, but it appears to more be contact with the shoulder. This one is borderline and I'm glad it wasn't called:
The second came at about the 31-yard line, where Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar pretty clearly shoves Rams linebacker Jacob Hummel in the back. This probably should have been called:
Calls are missed on almost every play in football. This probably shouldn't have been allowed to stand but, frankly, it was a hell of a way to finish the game.