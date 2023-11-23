Rashan Gary Cried After Getting Thanksgiving Day Game Ball
The Green Bay Packers pulled off a Thanksgiving Day upset on Thursday, beating the Detroit Lions 29-22. Green Bay's defense deserves a ton of credit for the win, as it put Lions quarterback Jared Goff under relentless pressure. Edge rusher Rashan Gary had a career game with three sacks and was awarded the game ball by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. That's when Gary got emotional.
Goff was hit 12 times on Thursday, with Gary accounting for three of those hits and all three of the team's sacks. He had seven tackles in total. It's been a big comeback season for Gary and he has bad memories against the Lions. Last year during a loss on November 6, Gary tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season. Performing so well on Thursday had to mean a lot to him.
Here's video of LaFleur singling Gary out and giving him the game ball:
"I'm tired of crying around y'all motherf---ers" is a hilarious line.
Good for Gary making that long comeback. The Michigan product signed a four-year, $107 million extension a few weeks ago. Pro Football Focus rates him as one of the NFL's top edge rushers this season. Clearly the Packers think highly of him.