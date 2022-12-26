The Big Lead
Randy Gregory Punches Rams Guard Oday Aboushi After Loss

Ryan Phillips
The Christmas spirit wasn't flowing through Randy Gregory after his Denver Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Rams 51-14 on Sunday. After the game as players were shaking hands, Gregory punched Rams guard Oday Aboushi in the face, leading to a scuffle.

Here's video of the incident:

And here's another angle:

To be fair, it was more of an open-handed punch than anything to serious, but it was still moronic. Randy, the man was wearing a helmet. What's the point of hitting him in the head? Aboushi also gets a knock for punching back on him when Gregory had his helmet on.

Not a great look for the NFL on Christmas.

