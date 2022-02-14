Roundup: Rams Win Super Bowl LVI; USA Women Dominate Monobob; RIP Ivan Reitman
The Los Angeles Rams have been all-in for several years now. It paid off Sunday night when they won Super Bowl LVI. In the modern era of tanking, scrimping and saving, the Rams have been a model of trying to win now all the time. As fans, you can't ask for more than for your team to put in max effort to win games and championships. Many called the Rams short-sighted for trading away boatloads of draft picks, but it paid off big time this year. The next draft doesn't matter when you hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Kudos to LA for going for it and setting an example for other franchises to follow.
And now, the Roundup...
The Rams beat the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI ... Cooper Kupp was named MVP ... Rudy Giuliani could testify before Jan. 6 committee ... Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence ... Biden: U.S. will respond swiftly and decisively if Russia invades Ukraine ... Airlines suspend flights in Ukrainian airspace ... Police arrest remaining protesters at U.S.-Canada bridge ... Markets could be jolted this week ... Inflation is everywhere ... 'Death on the Nile' topped the Super Bowl box office ... Ivan Reitman died at 75 ... Van Jefferson's wife went into labor during the Super Bowl ... LeBron James had fun at the Super Bowl ... The Colts could trade Carson Wentz this offseason ... USA women finish 1-2 in monobob event ... Scottie Scheffler won the Phoenix Open ...
Super Bowl LVI takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
No mortal could guard Cooper Kupp [The Big Lead]
Los Angeles has another champion [LA Times]
Super Bowl LVI halftime show was a win for hip-hop, Mary J. Blige and your youth [The Ringer]
MLB's latest proposal left the players' union unimpressed [Yahoo Sports]
Klay Thompson is bringing buzz back to the Warriors [CBS Sports]
The first trailer for Jordan Peele's Nope has dropped.
First trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is out.
This is the content I crave.
Dr. Dre, Eminem -- "Forgot About Dre" (ft. Hittman)