Rodney Harrison: Aaron Donald Might Retire if He Wins Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams are appearing in their second Super Bowl in the last four years. There are rumors abound about what might happen if they do manage to get over the hump and win the big one against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. This week spawned reports that Sean McVay might step away from coaching and head to the television booth should he earn his first ring. Now, on the precipice of kickoff, Rodney Harrison dropped a shocking nugget about Aaron Donald's future.
Harrison appeared on NBC's pregame for Super Bowl LVI. He interviewed Donald earlier this week and revealed the All-Pro defensive tackle told him that he would consider walking away from football entirely if he earns his first championship.
Donald has been one of the very best players in the NFL regardless of position for most of the last 10 years. He's been named an All-Pro in every single one of his eight years in the pros. He's a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate as long as he's healthy and will only be 31 years-old by next season. To say it would be stunning to see Donald hang 'em up is an understatement. He is at the top of his game and appears to be capable of staying there for as long as he'd like.
There will obviously be much cause for celebration in Los Angeles should the Rams end up victorious tonight, but this week's news cycle seems to suggest there might be some significant long-reaching consequences should they finally reach the mountaintop.