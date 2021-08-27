The Rain at MetLife Stadium Before Jets-Eagles Preseason Game Was Incredible
The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in each team's final NFL preseason contest Friday night but the weather may be an issue. A storm is dumping buckets of water on the New York/New Jersey area and it forced kickoff to be moved back to 8 p.m. ET.
MetLife Stadium was getting hit hard in the hours leading up to the game and the visuals are pretty incredible.
Jets coach Robert Saleh was getting in some pregame work running up and down the stadium steps despite the weather:
Turf mounds were popping up:
This warning was probably unnecessary:
About an hour later Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was checking out the turf for issues:
It looks pretty bad:
The weather has cleared for now:
It looks like they're planning on playing despite the turf issues.