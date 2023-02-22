Raiders' 3 Best Quarterback Options for 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders need a new quarterback for the first time in nine years after cutting Derek Carr loose this offseason. Multiple options exist for the Raiders and they currently look like an ideal destination for a quarterback to walk into.
The Raiders currently have roughly $48 million in cap space, plus a top-level No. 1 receiver in Davante Adams. Head coach Josh McDaniels has an excellent reputation as an offensive mind despite his disastrous first year in Las Vegas, backed up by the six Super Bowls he won with the New England Patriots. There's a lot that's appealing about the situation.
With that in mind, here's our look at the Raiders' best three options at quarterback for 2023.
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers is the option that makes the most sense for the Raiders. Reuniting him with his favorite target (Adams), then beefing up the offensive line would be a great fit for McDaniels & Co. He'll elevate the guys around him and just feels like a classic Raiders quarterback. Re-signing Josh Jacobs to take pressure off of Rodgers would be a key part of this equation. In order to land Rodgers, Las Vegas would likely have to give up the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and at least a third-rounder.
Rodgers is coming off the worst season of his career, but it was also his first without Adams in eight seasons. The 39-year-old still has some juice left in his arm, he just needs players around him to help him out at this point in his career. The four-time NFL MVP was clearly frustrated by his youthful receivers in Green Bay this season. Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller would make him happy.
Will Levis
The Raiders have the seventh pick in the 2023 draft and, if they don't land Rodgers, they'll almost certainly draft a young quarterback with the selection. Levis might be the best option. The Kentucky quarterback is 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, with a huge arm. He can push the ball down field and stretch things vertically, which fits McDaniels' offense. He's also a decent runner who can scramble and extend plays.
Levis has as high a ceiling as any quarterback in his class, but he threw 23 interceptions over the past two seasons, which will need to be fixed. In 2022, he completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He averaged 8.5 yards per attempt. Again, this is an upside pick, but it could pay off big time.
C.J. Stroud
If Levis isn't the pick at No. 7, Stroud is the only option that makes sense. The Ohio State product has been the most productive quarterback in his class over the past two years and was phenomenal again in 2022. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,688 yards, with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. His QBR of 88.9 was second in the nation. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he has ideal size for the position and can make plays with his legs. He projects as an ideal modern quarterback.
One of the benefits of the Raiders adding Levis or Stroud would be preserving much of the cap space they currently have. Trading for Rodgers would eat into that. With that open space, they could stack the roster around a young QB.