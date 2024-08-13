Raiders' Latest Signing Shows Just How Lackluster Their QB Situation Really Is
By Joe Lago
When new general manager Tom Telesco chose not to trade up to select one of the 2024 NFL Draft's top quarterback prospects, the Las Vegas Raiders were headed for a season of uncertainty at the most important position in football.
Telesco had signed free agent Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract, and the Raiders appeared content to have the journeyman form a competition with second-year QB Aidan O'Connell, who spent the last nine games of his rookie season as the starter.
Playing in an AFC West that features three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes as well as the coaching genius of Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh, the Raiders' decision to roll with Minshew and O'Connell seemed incredibly risky. The QBs' uneven performances in training camp continued to fuel concerns about the possibility of a capable starter emerging.
Maybe it was just Maxx Crosby and the Raiders' loaded defense making them look bad in practice. Both Minshew and O'Connell played well in Saturday's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. O'Connell started and threw for 76 yards on 7-for-9 passing. Minshew orchestrated two second-quarter touchdown drives and threw for 117 yards and a TD.
Their progress in the 24-23 loss to the Vikings didn't stop the Raiders from adding to their quarterback room on Tuesday.
Las Vegas signed free agent Nathan Peterman, a 30-year-old career backup who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Raiders. Peterman's arrival gives the team five quarterbacks on the roster — O'Connell, Minshew, Anthony Brown, undrafted rookie Carter Bradley and now Peterman.
That's more of a "Who's that?" than a "Who's who?"
Peterman will contend for the No. 3 QB spot with Bradley and Brown, who completed one of three passes for 24 yards against Minnesota. The seven-year veteran has the clear advantage, having played in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system in Chicago the last two seasons.
The Raiders' hopes of contending for a playoff spot in 2024 still fall on Minshew and O'Connell. Whoever wins the starting job must be able to get the ball to the team's playmakers, namely Davante Adams, and play mistake-free football to keep a talented defense fresh and formidable. The burden on Crosby and company will be its heaviest when they go up against QBs like Mahomes.