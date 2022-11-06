Shirtless Fan Runs Onto Field in Middle of Punt During Raiders-Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders jumped out to an early lead in Jacksonville against the Jaguars on Sunday but fell apart in the second half. With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Raiders were forced to punt yet again. But play was interrupted as a streaker ran onto the field without a shirt on as the punt was in the air.
Very rare we actually see a streaker on-camera. The NFL attempts to rob these fans of the attention they seek whenever possible by not broadcasting their actions. But when they run onto the field in the middle of a play nobody can do anything about it.