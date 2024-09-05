Raiders' Davante Adams Calls Out DeSean Jackson for 'Clickbait' Claims
Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams dismissed an Aug. 27 interview that aired on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," in which former Eagles star DeSean Jackson claimed Adams was "unhappy" with the Raiders. After opting not to address Jackson in a social media video, Adams has since made his stance clear.
"I've probably spoken to Desean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life, and I never had a conversation with him [about this], ever," Adams said via ESPN. "And I put that on my kids. I've never spoken to him about anything."
Adams said his wife is the only person who would know how he feels.
"And she ain't out there leaking anything, and dropping stuff like that in the media," he added. "If it ain't from the horse's mouth, it's probably bulls---."
Jackson implied Adams wasn't happy about the quarterback situation in Las Vegas. Since leaving Green Bay, the Raiders star has endured inconsistent play from the Raiders' passers.
"But in terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it's just a bunch of BS that's just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait," Adams said. "Everybody wants to see what Davante Adams got to say, and, you know, he's pissed off in Vegas. If I was pissed off, I mean, I wouldn't be here right now.
"I don't think that y'all standing in front of me [are] getting the vibe that I want to leave this place. And if you do, then you're just feeding into the bulls--- that they're feeding you all out there. And that's not reality."