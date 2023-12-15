Sports Bettor Loses Bet, Other Bettors Win Bet
By Kyle Koster
You're going to want to strap in for this one because it's jarring. The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that a Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada wagered $70,000 on the Chargers +3 in last night's game against Raiders. Which means this person lost their bet big-time and knew it seconds after the opening kickoff. Can you even believe it?
If that wasn't enough, though, it turns out that some other bettors won their bets because they had the Raiders -3 and they won by 42.
“Wise guys took Chargers +3, another group laid Raiders -2.5,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said Monday in a text message. “Back and forth for a while but now it’s all Raiders. Wise guys aren’t interested in taking Chargers +3 any longer.”
“We did have sharp play over 34 and sharp play on the Raiders -3,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said.
You may be asking yourself: what am I to possibly do with this information? And we don't really have the answer to that. But if other outlets are letting you know when someone you don't and won't ever know places a large wager on a sporting event you may or may not have any interest in, we simply cannot afford to fall behind.
The lesson here is to pick the team that is either going to win or cover the spread when gambling. It's just as simple as that.