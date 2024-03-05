Michael Lombardi Rips Dov Kleiman After Comments Were Taken Out of Context
Michael Lombardi is not messing around when it comes to Dov Kleiman and his band of aggregators on social media. After Kleiman took Lombardi's comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce out of context -- and they went viral -- the former Cleveland Browns general manager vowed to fight back.
Lombardi, a former NFL Network analyst and long-time NFL executive, went on Tuesday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show and ripped Kleiman for posting the following tweet completely out of context:
As of this post, that tweet has been viewed almost 3 million times.
Here's Lombardi ripping Kleiman and explaining how his words were taken out of context:
This is the problem with the social media aggregation ecosystem. Things can be clipped, manipulated and taken out of context. Worse yet, Kleiman didn't even provide a link to the podcast he's quoting from to give readers the chance to hear the statements for themselves. It's a slimy way to do things.
Lombardi now has to clear his name. And it seems he, and others, are ready to fight back against this stuff.