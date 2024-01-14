Rachel Campos-Duffy Called Will Cain's Dallas Cowboys Chokers During FOX & Friends Sports Segment

2/ How Dumb Is @willcain? 🏈@foxandfriends sports expert Will Cain thinks Cowboys-Packers is only game today on #NFLWildCardWeekend @PeteHegseth corrects him on air after Will pisses off L.A. & Detroit audiences: @RamsNFL play @Lions at 8:15pET tonighthttps://t.co/o1yquETj05 pic.twitter.com/CeaztbNQyp