Roundup: Rachel Bilson Has a Confession; Chris Beard to Ole Miss; Latest NFL Free Agency Moves
Chris Beard has landed on his feet ... Joe Biden pledges "whatever needed" as banks feel force of SVB fallout ... North Korea launches two missiles from submarine ... Powerful storms batter East and West coasts ... Las Vegas residents could face tap limits in water shortage ... Stock futures are broadly up after rough Monday ... Bank stocks got pummeled ... Silicon Valley breathes a sigh of relief ... Rachel Bilson admitted she didn't orgasm from six until she was 38 ... "The Last of Us" showrunners discuss finale ... Why Bob Iger needs a new approach to Marvel output ... The Falcons landed Jonnu Smith from the Patriots ... Geno Auriemma not happy with UConn's NCAA Tournament seed ... Giants re-signing Sterling Shepard ... Taylor Montgomery lost $1 million in three holes ... Latest NFL free agency moves ...
Inside A.J. McCarron's bet on himself [The Athletic]
Nobody is having more fun at the WBC than Venezuela [Defector]
Blood, not crimson, is on Alabama's jerseys [Yahoo Sports]
Best and worst moments of the 2023 Oscars [New York Times]
13 authors whose deaths were stranger than fiction [Mental Floss]
7 NCAA Tournament teams on upset watch [The Big Lead]
Mike Camerlengo broke down the final play from Blue Chips.
The term "incredible thread" gets thrown around a lot, but this is truly an incredible thread.
Team USA scored nine runs in the first inning as they routed Canada at the WBC.
Korea absolutely crushed China at the WBC.
The Lumineers -- "Gloria"