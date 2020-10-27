Jets Beat Writers Unanimously Shoot Down Manish Mehta's Quinnen Williams Trade Report
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 27, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
When the NFL trade deadline approaches, tensions run high for players, agents, general managers and... New York Jets beat writers?
In a seemingly coordinated attack, several prominent Jets beat writers shot down a report from fellow Jets beat writer Manish Mehta, who reported the Jets are actively trying to trade former No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams.
ESPN Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini was the first to say Mehta's report was inaccurate. It didn't take long for the calvary to arrive behind him.
The distinction between active and passive is critical here. One indicates the Jets want to trade Williams, who has been productive for them after they picked him third overall in 2019. The other indicates they're just doing their due diligence, as any 0-7 team would.
Four beat reporters say the Jets aren't actively trying to trade Williams (Vacchiano said they're willing to listen to offers) against one who says they are. Believe who you want, but it's unanimous within the Jets beat that Mehta is wrong.