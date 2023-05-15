Quinnen Williams Removes Jets From Twitter Bio Amid Contract Dispute
On Monday, Quinnen Williams sent the New York Jets a message by removing the team from his Twitter bio. The All-Pro defensive tackle has been embroiled in a contract dispute with the franchise and it appears things are getting nastier.
Here's a shot of his Twitter page:
Of note, the following tweet is currently at the top of Williams' Twitter page:
That's a pretty strong message. He wants Dexter Lawrence money.
Williams had his best season in 2022, reaching his first Pro Bowl, while being named first-team All-Pro. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 90.1, which is elite. He set a career-high in sacks with 12.0 while forcing two fumbles and racking up 55 tackles. He's been on an upward trajectory ever since the Jets selected the Alabama product with the third pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
New York picked up the fifth-year option on Williams' rookie contract last year, so he's heading into the final year of his deal. He wants a lucrative extension before the 2023 campaign kicks off, but the two sides reportedly remain far apart in discussions.
Williams wants to be paid near the top of the market for a defensive tackle. Aaron Donald currently laps other tackles, as the Los Angeles Rams are paying him $31.667 million annually. Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is next at $23.5 million a year, Washington Commanders tackle Daron Payne and Lawrence are next at $22.5 million a year. It wouldn't be surprising if Williams wanted more than Simmons, especially coming off the year he had.
The Jets finally got the Aaron Rodgers deal behind them. Locking Williams up should be the next priority.