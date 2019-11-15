Quincy Enunwa Puts Jets on Blast on Twitter After $27K Fine For Missing Treatment By Stephen Douglas | Nov 14 2019 Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets' circus continued today as the team fined Quincy Enunwa $27,900 for missing treatment this week. Enunwa is currently on the injured reserve.

Given everything that’s going on around the team I thought this could’ve been handled so many different ways. I’ve spent my time with the team trying to build myself up to be dependable and hardworking so this shit hurts. pic.twitter.com/xEUZV69rAJ — Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) November 15, 2019

According to his tweet thread, he missed two days of treatment because he took his veteran wife out for lunch on Veterans Day and he had an emergency at home. He did not notify the team until after he missed treatment. So this is one of those things were neither party involved is really right. Enunwa should have called. At least on the day he was going to lunch, regardless of his wife's service. Not calling ahead because of an emergency is understandable, but this certainly seems like something a functional franchise would have worked out behind the scenes.

I’m on IR trying to get back to play so I never thought that they’d be worried about me missing, but obviously I was wrong. — Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) November 15, 2019

This shit feels like punishment already and then they FINE me the max. And then want me to continue to do my rehab there and IF I get healthy they want me to then play for them after. — Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) November 15, 2019

I’m not writing this for sympathy and never wanted to even say anything, but when multiple teammates are coming to me saying it’s fucked up I don’t care to sit on it anymore. — Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) November 15, 2019

This isn't great for the Jets, as Enunwa is just in year one of a four-year contract extension. He was injured in the first game of the season and probably shouldn't play again this season. Unless they really do make a run at the playoffs.