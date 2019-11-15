Quincy Enunwa Puts Jets on Blast on Twitter After $27K Fine For Missing Treatment
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 14 2019
The New York Jets' circus continued today as the team fined Quincy Enunwa $27,900 for missing treatment this week. Enunwa is currently on the injured reserve.
According to his tweet thread, he missed two days of treatment because he took his veteran wife out for lunch on Veterans Day and he had an emergency at home. He did not notify the team until after he missed treatment. So this is one of those things were neither party involved is really right. Enunwa should have called. At least on the day he was going to lunch, regardless of his wife's service. Not calling ahead because of an emergency is understandable, but this certainly seems like something a functional franchise would have worked out behind the scenes.
This isn't great for the Jets, as Enunwa is just in year one of a four-year contract extension. He was injured in the first game of the season and probably shouldn't play again this season. Unless they really do make a run at the playoffs.