Quick Lane Bowl Is the Place to Be If You Want to Watch People Eating Food in Reverse
By Kyle Koster
It's just the best group of people in the world that make sure their holiday plans involve attending the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit the day after Christmas every year so it's a real shame to see so many of them treated the way they were yesterday by the Ford Field scoreboard operator. With Bowling Green trying to launch an improbable fourth-quarter comeback against Minnesota, everyone in the building filled the time of a television timeout by looking up at the big board and watching a montage of fans eating food ... in reverse.
Which is way grosser than it sounds.
You can't do this to people. They're out enjoying some ballpark calories because the New Year's diet won't begin for a few days, brave enough to do it out in public knowing they could be treated like George Costanza at the U.S. Open and this is what they get. I wouldn't want my immediate friends and family to see slow-motion footage of me eating in reverse, let alone some strangers from Royal Oak or wherever.
So I warn you, Ford Field video operator: do this to me next year at your own peril. I am already exploring preemptive legal action so just try me.