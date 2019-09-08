Quarterbacks the Jacksonville Jaguars Should Target After Nick Foles' Injury By Stephen Douglas | Sep 08 2019

Nick Folesbroke his collarbone early in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season-opening, blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gardner Minshew stepped in and completed 22-of-25 passes for 275 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception and is currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster. So what do the Jaguars do now? Even if they decide to roll with Gardner for the rest of the season, they’ll still need to pick up another QB. Here are some options.

Eli Manning – Ever since Tom Coughlin became the Executive Vice President of Football Operations in Jacksonville, Eli to the Jaguars has made sense. The Giants aren’t making the playoffs and Eli would provide a reasonably competent veteran arm. It made sense when Blake Bortles was the Jaguars quarterback and it makes sense now. Let the Daniel Jones era begin in New York. Let Eli move to Florida and retire.

Alex McGough – Currently on the Houston Texans’ practice squad, McGough was the last quarterback cut by the Jaguars before the regular season. During three preseason appearances, he completed 11-of-29 passes for 60 yards and threw 1 interception. That sounds exactly like the type of performance you would expect from a Jaguars quarterback. Plus, he knows the system which any NFL coach will tell you is very important.

Blake Bortles – He’s just backing up Jared Goff in Los Angeles. Bortles is the Jaguars prodigal son. He is the patron saint of Jacksonville. Bortles needs to return to the swamp where he belongs. For his former teammates. For Jason Mendoza.

Tanner Lee – Lee was the Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2018. He spent last season on the practice squad and was cut on August 17th. He must be very familiar with the system!

Colin Kaepernick – The most capable and healthy and talented option available, he’s also the longest shot because why would you sign someone who can play quarterback in the NFL when there are less kneel-y options available?