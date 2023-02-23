The Big Lead
PSV Fan Runs Onto Pitch, Punches Sevilla Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović

Liam McKeone
Sevilla FC eliminated PSV Eindhoven from the Europa League on Thursday evening. One PSV fan was apparently so distraught about this that he felt the desire to run onto the pitch and express his displeasure directly to the face of Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović. Things escalated as the fan punched Dmitrović, but the player was unfazed and held the fan on the ground until security arrived to take him away.

Here is video of Dmitrović taking one to the face before taking down the fan.

And some absolutely insane pictures of what happened that double as a useful illustration of the sequence of events:

What an extremely calm and measured response by the goalkeep there. Any normal person is asking for a hospital trip if they walk up to a professional athlete and punch them in the freaking face. The fan should feel quite lucky to escape from this situation without any broken bones. Even if he still has to face the shame and criminal charges that always follow these sorts of things.

