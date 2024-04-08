Progressive Field Solar Eclipse Time-Lapse Footage Is Awesome
In case you're like Dan Orlovsky and didn't know, there was a solar eclipse across America on Monday. While footage of the phenomenon is widely available, perhaps the coolest footage we've seen has come in the form of time-lapse footage from the Cleveland Guardians' stadium.
MLB posted video from an on-field camera at Progressive Field that shows a near-total blackout of the Sun. It's really cool to see it go from day to night and back to day in the space of a few minutes.
Check it out:
Amazing.
After Monday, the next total solar eclipse in the U.S. won't be until August 23, 2044, but that totality won't be visible to much of the country. The next one that will span coast-to-coast in the U.S. will come on August 12, 2045.
The next total solar eclipse visible from Earth will come on August 12, 2026. Totality will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia and a small section of Portugal. A partial eclipse will be visible in Europe, Africa, North America, and over the Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean and Pacific Ocean.