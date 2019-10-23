Pro-Hong Kong Protesters Invaded the NBA's Opening Night on TNT By Stephen Douglas | Oct 22 2019 Mario Tama/Getty Images

The NBA season tipped off on Tuesday, as the league hoped fans would again stick to sports instead of politics. Instead, fans showed up to protest outside the Staples Center.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The night kicked off with Shaquille O'Neal expressing his thoughts on China as well as anyone involved with the NBA has.

SHAQ on China: “They know and understand our values ... and one of our best values in America is free speech. We’re allowed to say what we want to say and we’re allowed to speak up on injustices, and that’s just how it goes”



“Daryl Morey was right” pic.twitter.com/CBQWHfszhp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 23, 2019

Later, while the Inside the NBA crew talked basketball, a fan stood behind the set and waved a Hong Kong flag for an extended period of time. He was not removed. No scene was caused.

sooo... no one has notice the giant Hong Kong flag dead center of the frame for the Inside the NBA halftime show??? Hilarious pic.twitter.com/wcGq3usBdp — ♫♪ Ryan ♪♫ (@kurogane) October 23, 2019

The presence of the Hong Kong flag continued throughout the night in Los Angeles. A young fan shown on the DANCE CAM quickly held up a t-shirt publicizing Hong Kong's fight for freedom.

This zoomer tricked the Clippers camera guy into showing a pro Hong Kong shirt on the in arena dance cam ? pic.twitter.com/8bjp7i5T1p — basketballber (@rber) October 23, 2019

A fan wearing a shirt with symbol from the Hong Kong flag was shown behind the Clippers bench.

PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE MAN IN THE HONG KONG T-SHIRT pic.twitter.com/bDT4RhZYpl — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 23, 2019

Far away from Staples Center, someone (WHO DID THIS) created this incredible video parodying the situation with the NBA and China.