The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Pro-Hong Kong Protesters Invaded the NBA's Opening Night on TNT

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 22 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: A pro-Hong Kong activist holds an image depicting LeBron James aboard a Chinese tank in Tiananmen Square before the Los Angeles Lakers season opening game against the against the LA Clippers outside Staples Center on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Activists also printed at least 10,000 pro-Hong Kong t-shirts to hand out to those attending the game and encouraged them to wear the free shirts as a form of peaceful protest against China amidst Chinese censorship of NBA games. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The NBA season tipped off on Tuesday, as the league hoped fans would again stick to sports instead of politics. Instead, fans showed up to protest outside the Staples Center.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: A pro-Hong Kong activist holds an image depicting LeBron James as Chinese communist revolutionary Chairman Mao Zedong before the Los Angeles Lakers season opening game against the against the LA Clippers, outside Staples Center, on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Activists also printed at least 10,000 pro-Hong Kong t-shirts to hand out to those attending the game and encouraged them to wear the free shirts as a form of peaceful protest against China amidst Chinese censorship of NBA games. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The night kicked off with Shaquille O'Neal expressing his thoughts on China as well as anyone involved with the NBA has.

Later, while the Inside the NBA crew talked basketball, a fan stood behind the set and waved a Hong Kong flag for an extended period of time. He was not removed. No scene was caused.

The presence of the Hong Kong flag continued throughout the night in Los Angeles. A young fan shown on the DANCE CAM quickly held up a t-shirt publicizing Hong Kong's fight for freedom.

A fan wearing a shirt with symbol from the Hong Kong flag was shown behind the Clippers bench.

Far away from Staples Center, someone (WHO DID THIS) created this incredible video parodying the situation with the NBA and China.

Hong Kong supportes hold signs outside the Staples center ahead of the Lakers vs Clippers NBA season opener in Los Angeles on October 22, 2019. - Activists plan to hand out free T-shirts displaying support for the Hong Kong protests. A GoFundMe fundraiser "Give Away Hong Kong T-Shirts, NBA Opening Night" set up on October 7 by an NBA fan in Northern California, raised enough money to pay for more than 10,000 shirts, according to the organizer who goes by the pseudonym "Sun Lared." (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images