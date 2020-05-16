Preston Tucker Is Absolutely Raking
By Kyle Koster | May 16 2020
Preston Tucker has collected 68 RBI in his 243 Major League games spread over three seasons. He's on a slightly more torrid pace over in the KBO. The sweet-swinging lefty, now playing for the Kia Tigers, went 4-for-4 and drove in seven runs in today's blowout victory against Doosan.
He could have notched his second five-hit game of the young season if not for a minor tweak that caused manager Matt Williams to take him out as a precaution.
Tucker is posting ungodly numbers through 11 contests. Today's offensive explosion brought his slash line to .475/.543/.900. He's second in the league with four home runs and has racked up an unmatched 19 RBI. Keeping that current production would mean bringing home a cool 266 in a 144-game season. That'd be a record.
Alas, it is not easy to replicate six- and seven-RBI or four-and five-hit games. Even against pitching of lesser quality.
Perhaps most impressive for Tucker is the fact that he's fanned only twice in 46 plate appearances. While stateside, over a quarter of his at-bats ended in strikeouts. Compare that with his relative lack of OPS and one understands why he's trying to earn a second chance in Korea.
While it is super-early to forecast such things, there's little else a MLB team would need to see from a guy trying to make it back to the bigs.
What does this news mean for you, the consumer? Well, it's long past time to put Tucker in your daily fantasy lineup each and every day. If KBO teams keep challenging him, he'll keep putting up some crooked numbers and stuffing the stat sheet.