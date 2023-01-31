Special PointsBet Super Bowl Promo Code: Get FIVE $100 Bets for the Big Game
After a wild ride of a season, we're blessed with the NFL's two best teams squaring off in the Super Bowl as the Eagles take on the Chiefs. To help get you ready for the big game, PointsBet has a special Super Bowl promo: FIVE $100 bonus bets! You'll have one available for each of the next five days, so you can bet on a variety of things and get refunded if you lose!
Find out below how the offer works, how to claim it, and my best bet for the Super Bowl.
PointsBet Super Bowl Promo Code
You've got up to $500 in bonus bets waiting for you at PointsBet! It'll be split into one $100 bet credit for each of the next five days.
These are the steps you need to follow:
1. Sign up for PointsBet using this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Make a deposit
Boom! Your first fixed odds wager up to $100 for each of the next five days will then be insured. It'll be refunded in bonus bets if you lose with no strings attached!
Only your first fixed odds wager up to $100 for each day in that five-day period will be refunded if it loses. If you don't place a bet for a day during that stretch, you'll lose that risk-free bet.
If you place multiple bets on the same day, only the first each day will be refunded if you lose.
You must be a new PointsBet user to qualify for the bonus $500 - sign up for PointsBet now to get a $100 bet credit for each of the next five days!
Before my best bet of the game, there are a couple of other amazing offers you should claim too:
Best NFL Super Bowl Bet
I'm not sure how oddsmakers landed on making Patrick Mahomes an underdog in the Super Bowl, but I'm happy about it as a bettor! These odds are blasphemous and I’m HAMMERING the Chiefs to win the game.
That being said, the real value lies in betting on Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP. Kansas City is +110 to win the game, but Mahomes is +130 to secure individual honors. It’s hard to envision the Chiefs winning and someone other than Mahomes winning MVP, so I’m taking the value at +130.
As an underdog, Mahomes is 6-1-1 against the spread in his career. He’s, statistically, the best playoff QB in NFL history. He’s averaging over 300 yards per game with 32 total TDs to seven interceptions. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts only has 275 passing yards total through his two playoff games this year.
We're giving Mahomes an extra two weeks to heal but still making his odds this long? Give me a break.
The Eagles are an excellent team, but Mahomes is undeniable. Getting +130 odds is an absolute steal and we should jump on the value before it’s too late.
Whether you're backing Mahomes like I am or looking elsewhere for value, just be sure to first sign up for PointsBet and lock in your five $100 bonus bets. You could use one on Mahomes then still have four other bets to get creative with!
Get your Super Bowl party started early and sign up for PointsBet now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.