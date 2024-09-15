Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 15.
Thanks to their defense, the Steelers pulled off a gutsy win in their season opener. Pittsburgh forced three turnovers as T.J. Watt dominated the entire game. Justin Fields will most likely get the start again, with Russell Wilson still hampering a calf injury. Fields did just enough in Week 1, throwing for 156 yards and rushing for 57.
The Broncos experienced some growing pains last Sunday, as rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw two interceptions in their loss to the Seahawks. Nix showed some rushing ability, picking up 35 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He needs to be better as a passer, but he will get another shot here in Week 2.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers (-140) vs Denver Broncos (+120)
Spread: PIT -2.5
O/U: 36.5