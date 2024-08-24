Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions: How to watch, stream, TV channel, time
Stream the Steelers and Lions Week 3 preseason game live today.
By Kilty Cleary
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions will gear up for their final preseason game this Saturday at Ford Field.
The Steelers have struggled this preseason, and are still looking for their first win. Head coach Mike Tomlin plans to play his starters in the final game as they tune up before the start of the season. We should see Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a 24-23 win over the Chiefs and will look to carry that momentum into today and Week 1 of the season. Hendon Hooker will get the start at quarterback for Detroit as they look to close out the preseason with a win.
WATCH: Steelers vs Lions Live on FuboTV
Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX (WFXP - Erie, PA) FOX (WJBK - Detroit, MI)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Steelers (-6.5) vs Lions
O/U: 35.5