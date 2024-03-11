Here's What Can Happen If You Tell Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver He's Bad At His Job
By Kyle Koster
You could go around pretty much anywhere in the Metro Detroit area saying, perhaps quite factually, that Pistons general manager Troy Weaver sucks at his job and find universal agreement. Since taking over the reins over three years ago, Weaver's teams have gone 70-229. This year's squad lost an NBA-record 28 straight games earlier this year. Outside of Cade Cunningham, the cupboard is quite bare and depressing considering how high they've been able to select in each draft.
One person you cannot apparently say that to is Weaver himself, as one fan at Saturday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena found out the hard way.
Look, it is the rare occasion where we're ever going to side with the fan in one of these incidents but an eyewitness account from someone in the vicinity sure seems like one party escalated things to an unreasonable level and it wasn't the paying customer.
Jeffrey Calloway, a 46-year-old season-ticket holder from Detroit, said he was sitting near Weaver when the fan approached the team’s general manager twice before being escorted away.
“The guy that was in the incident, with the Red Wings stuff on, came over and was pointing at the scoreboard earlier in the game,” Calloway said in a telephone interview Sunday. “Troy Weaver just shrugged his shoulders and said, ‘OK,’ and the guy went back to his seat.
“When (Jalen) Duren got ejected (midway through the fourth quarter), the guy came back and told him that he was terrible at his job. Then, Troy Weaver was telling the fan he had to leave and that’s when ushers or security walked over.”
Obviously all of this could be avoided if the fan in question had suffered in silence and just wanted a few hours to bemoan Weaver from the safety of his car on the way home or whatever. But doesn't it seem like a problem if a general manager is throwing out threats mid-game? It seems like that used to matter.
Maybe it doesn't.