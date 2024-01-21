Video of Young Fan Remixing Soulja Boy's 'Crank That' Easily Best Part of Pistons Season
By Liam McKeone
Words cannot come close to describing how awful the 2023-24 season has been for Detroit Pistons fans. We all know about the 28-game losing streak that stretched for nearly two whole months. But even that doesn't do justice how bad the basketball has been. Yet the fans keep showing up; turn on any recent Pistons game and the arena is consistently at over 50 percent capacity. Not exactly a packed house but probably 25 percent more fans there than could be reasonably expected. They're paying to watch the NBA's most bumblingly incompetent team, after all.
Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks was more of the same, but the fans who showed up were finally treated to something Certified Good. Not the game. Although that didn't go as poorly as it normally does, as Detroit only lost 141-135. No, the real highlight of the game (and probably the season) was the in-arena entertainment people giving the aux to a young Pistons fan and DJ who put on a tremendous remix of Soulja Boy's Crank That.
The clip is nearly overshadowed by the depressing realization that this girl definitely was not born yet when this song first dropped. But not completely!
A moment of pure joy at Little Caesar's Arena. Do you know how many of those have happened this season? Very few! Of the Pistons' four (LOL) wins on the year, only two have come at home. Not a lot of basketball-related celebration or good vibes happening in Detroit. But the young fan above definitely brought great vibes to yesterday's contest.
Some will say the best part of the Pistons' season so far has been the Detroit Lions. And that would not be incorrect, necessarily. But this clip now takes the cake-- the biggest highlight of the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons. I'm feeling pretty comfortable in saying it'll stay that way for a while yet, too.