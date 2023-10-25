Phillies Fans Ripped Team Outside Citizens Bank Park Following Game 7 Loss
The Philadelphia Phillies were upset by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS in seven games. The Phillies led the series 3-2 with two games at home to clinch a spot in the World Series and failed. After their 4-2 loss in Game 7, Philly fans streaming out of Citizens Bank Park were furious and took their frustrations out on the team.
Buster, from Q102's Bex and Buster radio program, interviewed fans as they emptied the stadium and the reactions were priceless. Video is below:
Yeah, I'd say they're all pretty upset. The Phillies were heavily favored in the series, were in the World Series last season and held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in the series. Getting outscored 9-3 in the final two games by an 84-win Diamondbacks team is pretty embarrassing. Philadelphia had a luxury tax payroll around $242 million and didn't take advantage.
Much was expected of the 2023 Phillies. It was basically World Series or bust, and they came up short. The team's fans are not happy.