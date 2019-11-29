Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers Appear Headed for a Breakup By Ryan Phillips | Nov 29 2019 Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers appear headed for a breakup, as the soon-to-be free agent and the only team he's ever known haven't even discussed a new contract. With Rivers in the midst of a tough season and the franchise in the midst of a transition he hasn't embraced, it looks like this marriage is falling apart.

Jason La Canfora wrote about Rivers and the Chargers earlier this week. And while there are certainly football reasons for both sides to look elsewhere, there's more to this. The Chargers seem irked that Rivers has never fulled embraced the franchise's move to Los Angeles.

Furthermore, Rivers's lack of interest in promoting the move to Los Angeles -- he spends upwards of four hours a day in his car commuting back to San Diego -- has not gone unnoticed, either, which some in the organization believe could be a critical element moving forward. The Chargers, and the Rams for that matter, are having great difficulty selling seat licenses and tickets for the new stadium Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building in Inglewood, and the feeling within the organization is that Rivers has not embraced the relocation. For the business side of the Chargers' operations, it's difficult to launch a campaign in a new stadium with a quarterback who is essentially not a part of that community.

A source told La Canfora, "He doesn't seem like he wants anything to do with L.A., at a time when the team is actually completing its relocation to L.A."

Let's be real, Rivers didn't want the Chargers to move out of San Diego and has never been enthusiastic about the move. Behind the scenes, Rivers has been open about his distaste for the Spanos' family's decision to move to LA. He played the good soldier and never spoke out publicly, but you can tell his heart is, and always will be, in San Diego.

The 37-year-old Rivers has not even suggested he's interested in retiring, so there's a decent chance he's playing in a new uniform for the first time in 2020. Meanwhile, the Chargers have been connected to names like Cam Newton and virtually all of the top quarterbacks likely to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Philip Rivers has been Mr. Charger for most of the last 16 years. But like many of his predecessors in the organization, Rivers appears headed for an ugly divorce with the Chargers.