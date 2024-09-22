Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The New Orleans Saints will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 NFL action on Sunday afternoon from the Caesars Superdome.
The Eagles have kicked off the season with two tight battles. After edging out the Packers in Brazil, they returned to the U.S. only to suffer a surprising Monday Night loss to the Falcons. If the Eagles want to contend with the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown, they'll need to regroup and get back on track quickly.
The Saints have been one of the biggest surprise teams of the season, shocking everyone with a victory over the Cowboys on the road in Week 2. Boasting the most efficient offense in the league, New Orleans is looking to keep their winning streak alive as they return home, even while playing the role of the underdog.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles (-1) vs. New Orleans Saints
O/U: 49.5
