Phil Mickelson Telling People Jon Rahm Is Joining LIV Golf
A big move may soon rock the golf world. According to Alan Shipnuck of the Firepit Collective, Phil Mickelson has been telling people Jon Rahm is leaving the PGA to sign with LIV Golf. This would be a huge development.
Rahm is a two-time major winner having taken the U.S. Open in 2021 and he emerged victorious at the Masters in 2023. He's also currently the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Rahm has been No. 1 on six separate occasions and for 52 weeks total. Schffler overtook him in May of this year.
Rahm recently pulled out of TGL, the technologically-aided golf league being launched by Tiger Woods and McIlroy. That league is partnered with the PGA Tour. He also shot down the chance to join the PGA Tour board after McIlroy stepped down.
Rahm had previously shot down the idea of joining LIV, but he and Mickelson have long been close. Phil would almost certainly know if Rahm was making the move. We'll see how this plays out. It would be a huge blow to the PGA.