You've Never Seen a Dunk Attempt End Like This
By Kyle Koster
Michigan State knocked off Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament action from Minneapolis, which should secure the 26th straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Spartans. It was a physical, high-stakes game that officially ushered in March for a blueblood that has been sleepwalking all season. It also featured one of the strangest dunk attempts you'll ever see.
With less than 10 minutes remaining, Elijah Hawkins threw up a lob for his Gophers teammate Pharrel Payne who went up top to slam it home. The bucket would have given Minnesota the lead but somehow the ball got stuck in Payne's hands as he held onto the rim and bent it down. Then it somehow went flying away after he released the goal.
Officials ruled it offensive basket interference and everyone watching rushed to confirm that no, they'd never seen that before. Including the Big Ten Network broadcast team.
I honestly don't know if a person could do this if they tried. Maybe someone can at the next dunk contest because this is definitely more impressive than jumping over a celebrity seated in a chair. The mind reels thinking about what happen if someone got stuck like this on a potential game-winner. Pure sorcery.