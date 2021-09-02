PGA, Netflix Agree to Produce Docuseries Similar to 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive'
The PGA Tour has made a brilliant move that could have a long-term impact on the sport of golf. The organization has agreed to a deal with Netflix to produce a docuseries on the upcoming season that will be similar to the wildly-popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Given the boost Drive to Survive gave to F1 viewership in the United States, this could be a game-changer for golf.
Without Tiger Woods, golf has struggled to find consistent viewership and grab new fans. Pulling back the curtain and allowing viewers to connect with the new generation of the sport's stars is a brilliant decision. The key will be getting the right personalities to participate.
What Drive to Survive has done so well is create personalities viewers can relate to and give an unflinching look at the life of a Formula 1 driver. It covers the teams, the rivalries, the people behind the scenes and the drivers themselves in painstaking detail. It has also made car racing far more interesting to the average viewer because we feel like we know the drivers and their motivations.
Golf has a huge opportunity to do the same thing, but it will be all about getting the right stars involved. Can you imagine cameras following Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau and getting them to talk about the roots of their rivalry? It would be incredibly compelling television.
I can't wait for the show to debut.