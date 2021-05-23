The Crowd at the PGA Championship Was Absolutely Nuts
The 2021 PGA Championship wrapped up in historic fashion on Sunday, with 50-year-old Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest player to ever win a major. The crowd was more excited than Mickelson as he came down the home stretch, as the fan-favorite had an enormous throng surrounding him the entire way. In fact, the crowd was absolutely nuts by the end.
That was never more apparent than when Mickelson took his second shot on the 18th hole. He ripped the ball out of the rough with a crowd around him and placed it perfectly on the green. The throng around him went absolutely bonkers:
Mickelson and his pairing-mate Brooks Koepka had to fight their way through the crowd to get to the green on the final hole. As they approached, the roar was as loud as we've ever heard:
After "Lefty" tapped home for par on the 18th to secure the win, the crowd was just as crazy:
But it was like that all day. As "Lefty" sank a birdie to go to -8 and take a four-shot lead on the 10th hold, the crowd went nuts:
And on the fifth, he holed a bunker shot for a birdie and everyone went crazy:
Aerial scene of the 18th green at the end was unbelievable:
It was a phenomenal week of golf on the Ocean Course at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Mickelson made history, won his sixth major and his first in eight years. He made headlines, but the crowd carried him through all the way.