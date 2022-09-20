PFF Grades Lamar Jackson as Average vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a devastating defeat against the Miami Dolphins, entering the fourth quarter up 35-14 before losing 38-35. Many, many things had to go wrong to blow such a lead in a 15-minute span, but it's hard to place any blame at the feet of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens superstar was immaculate for the majority of Sunday's contest and finished with 318 yards on 21-of-29 passing and added 119 yards rushing. He had four touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground, with zero turnovers.
Obviously it wasn't a perfect day. Jackson fumbled a snap that cost his team five yards and the whole offense shut down when they needed to halt Miami's momentum in the final frame. But by and large the Ravens couldn't have asked much more from Jackson.
PFF and their controversial grading system did not find Jackson's performance to be all that good. Ravens fans are up in arms after PFF ranked Jackson's performance in the mid-60s by their metrics, which grades out as average among the rest of the league's quarterbacks.
It is important to remember, readers, that PFF grades are not the end-all be-all. The system takes as much into account as possible but it is not infallible. Getting worked up over subjective grading is silly, and by most standards PFF grading is pretty damn good.
All that said, Jackson probably deserved a better grade than this but it's a flaw in the system and not the individual fault of any one person. He was overly punished for his very few mistakes and not rewarded enough for his many successes. Next week it could be the opposite. It's supposed to be hard to get a high ranking from PFF, after all.