Peyton Manning Wants That Wine, Nice Retirement Note He Wrote to Tom Brady Back
Not so long ago, Tom Brady retired awkwardly and received the requisite accolades, retrospectives and, as tends to happen in celebrity circles, the expensive gift-receiving stage of the severance process. Not much longer after that, the best quarterback of all time decided, you know what, I enjoy this football thing and I'm good at it so it would be a waste to spend too much time with the family right now.
This is great news for the NFL as a whole and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers specifically. Or the Miami Dolphins if you're to believe the wildest rumors out there right now. It wasn't a great thing for Peyton Manning, though, as the Omaha Productions honcho and former Brady rivalry realized he'd sent a bunch of stuff under the pretense this was really goodbye.
“It doesn’t feel right when someone writes you a personal letter. It was long, two pages. Mailed it to him, sent him a bottle of wine,” said Manning in response to Brady’s betrayal. “He unretired and I want the letter back. He got to read all these nice things, I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back too.”
One can understand why this would be so frustrating. Imagine going to a housewarming party and bringing a bottle of red only to find out the couple never officially closed on the deal and you were, in fact, trespassing. You yourself might inquire if they'd cracked that cabernet.
On a somewhat related note, isn't it interesting how often the most successful people in the world are handwriting notes? Keep an eye on how often this becomes a theme. Perhaps there's a lesson there. Perhaps it's just a brilliant marketing campaign from Big Calligraphy.