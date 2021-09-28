The Big Lead
Latest Peyton Manning Leads

Peyton Manning's Battle With PFT Commenter Continues

Ryan Phillips
Barstool's PFT Commenter riles up Peyton Manning
Barstool's PFT Commenter riles up Peyton Manning
facebooktwitter

Peyton Manning vs. is officially a thing. For the third straight week during the ManningCast, ESPN put up a tweet from PFT and Manning reacted to it with disgust.

Here's what happened Monday night:

That's a genuinely funny tweet, and it's even funnier when you know PFT's schtick. It's also hilarious that Manning doesn't seem to know who he is, since he was a guest on Pardon My Take in early August.

Here's the first instance of this happening during Week 1:

And here it is during Week 2:

PFT's reactions were pretty great:

This appears to be a recurring bit and and there has to be an associate producer on the show plugging these in every week. Eventually Peyton will figure it out.

facebooktwitter