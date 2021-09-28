Peyton Manning's Battle With PFT Commenter Continues
Peyton Manning vs. is officially a thing. For the third straight week during the ManningCast, ESPN put up a tweet from PFT and Manning reacted to it with disgust.
Here's what happened Monday night:
That's a genuinely funny tweet, and it's even funnier when you know PFT's schtick. It's also hilarious that Manning doesn't seem to know who he is, since he was a guest on Pardon My Take in early August.
Here's the first instance of this happening during Week 1:
And here it is during Week 2:
PFT's reactions were pretty great:
This appears to be a recurring bit and and there has to be an associate producer on the show plugging these in every week. Eventually Peyton will figure it out.