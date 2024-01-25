Protestors Troll Peter Navarro Press Conference with Bells and Whistles After Prison Sentence
Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro was sentenced to four months in prison on Thursday and protesters outside the courthouse were delighting in his misery. As the 74-year-old attempted to talk to the press after the sentencing, he was drowned out by people holding signs, blowing whistles and ringing cowbells.
In September, Navarro was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the January 6 committee. He refused to testify and refused to turn over documents to committee. On Thursday, he was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $9,500.
This is what happened when Navarro attempted to discuss the sentence with reporters:
I'm sorry, but that's objectively funny. This has happened to Navarro before, yet he keeps showing up and trying to talk to the press while people hold up signs insulting him and try to distract him. Yet he keeps going out there and trying to defend himself, even after being convicted.