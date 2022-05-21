Roundup: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon Leaving Saturday Night Live; Sasha Banks Suspended; Warriors Beat Mavericks
Pete Davidson is leaving "Saturday Night Live" ... Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also depart SNL ... WWE suspends Sasha Banks and Naomi indefinitely ... A potential bold new direction for "First Take" ... Longtime digital exec Meredith Artley out at CNN ... Woman throws snake at Florida deputy after pursuit ... Luka Doncic needs a bit of help ... Jordan Addison’s exit from Pitt strikes a chord as reactions vary and coaches seek guidelines ... Tornado strikes a northern Michigan town ... FDA says baby formula shortage should easy within days ... Russia claims full control of Mariupol ... Tech stocks continue to struggle ... "Downton Abbey: A New Era" started well at the box office ... Warriors rallied to beat the Mavericks ... NBA All-Defensive teams announced ... Tiger Woods made the cut at the PGA Championship ...
