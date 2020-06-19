New York Post Baseball Writers Laud Pete Alonso After Phil Mushnick Blames Him for 'Sports' Vulgarity Problem'
By Kyle Koster | Jun 19 2020
Phil Mushnick tackled the f-word in his New York Post media column today. Rob Gronkowski, Boomer Esiason, CC Sabathia and Pete Crow-Anderson were all taken to task for using the swear. It was New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso who caught the most criticism as his use of the four-letter word has been use as a rallying cry of the Amazin's.
For example, the Mets and MLB seem to have no problem with the team’s traditional marketing slogan, “Let’s go Mets!” having added a vulgarity. Now, cued by young Pete Alonso, it’s “LFGM.” So if he knows the F-word is so vulgar and inappropriate that it must hide behind its initial, why use it? Why not instead lose it?
Mushnick later asked what Alonso would tell the children in his life about using the word.
Two guys very likely to ask that question directly to Alonso have for some reason tweeted glowing endorsements of the young star's character. They are named Joel Sherman and Mike Puma and they happen to also work for the New York Post.
Weird. Probably just a coincidence.