People Are Really Trying to Sell This Carson Wentz-Chicago Bears Thing
By Kyle Koster | Feb 16, 2021, 2:04 PM EST
The Carson Wentz-Chicago Bears rumors will continue until morale improves. And there's an odd feeling whipping through the frigid Oak Street Beach air suggesting that today could be the day the inevitable crossing paths diverge into one. Or perhaps that's just lingering frozen dread left over from too many years of inadequacy at the quarterback position.
An unscientific straw poll and media research reveals not many in the city would be head-over-heels about the prospect of importing an erratic, chronically injured project to fix whatever damage has been done by the unmoving Matt Nagy-Mitch Trubisky project.
But nationally, there's been more optimism. Yesterday Bart Scott took a leap of faith akin to the end of The Last Crusade by positing that the Bears would become overnight Super Bowl contenders as a result of the Wentz addition. A claim fiercely rebutted by our Liam McKeone quite convincingly.
Today it's Colin Cowherd re-opening the conversation from a different side door, suggesting Chicago is a sleeping giant desperate enough to be awoken that even Wentz could do it.
Cowherd points out the attractiveness of the Bears job. The bar is quite low, there's a good defense, it's a great place to play, and Nagy has shown signs of being able to do his best with mediocre talent. Wentz arguably has a higher ceiling than Trubisky if someone new can unlock him.
These are all decent points. But even with Wentz, Chicago is playing for a wild card spot, what with Aaron Rodgers in the division. If that's the perceived leap a fresh quarterback could provide, well, it's not far removed from last year's middling, yet still contending effort.
Thinking critically, it sure seems obvious that the Bears should be far more appealing for Wentz than Wentz should be for the Bears. It seems as though the more chatter connecting the two as potential and symbiotic partners would benefit him greatly in the public square. His camp must love what they've heard over the past 24 hours on some of sports television's biggest shows.
Ultimately, though, there's some logical objector looming before the two sides can say the I do's. Cowherd's sell job falls a bit flat while Scott's is too outlandish to take super seriously. This offseason is uniquely chaotic on the quarterback carousel and it's early enough in the revolution for the Bears to not settle on a player in Wentz more than likely to top out at a single conference championship game.
All of this to say, it's still okay for Bears fans to have high hopes but not feel like the sky is totally falling if it is, in fact, Wentz who blows into town with the future of the franchise riding shotgun.