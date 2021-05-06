Roundup: Peloton Stock Plummets After Recall; Black Superman; Hockey Fights
A four-year-old bought $2,600 worth of Spongebob popsicles on Amazon ... Warner Bros. is looking for a Black Superman ... the first images from the 'House of the Dragon' show ... an open letter to elected leaders from DC Police Officer Michael Fanone who nearly died during the insurrection ... Peloton has recalled all their treadmills ... the magic money line did not like that ... police probably shot a baby this time ... they're getting a cat at the White House ... an interview with the director of the new 'Sons of Sam' documentary ... Biden wants to waive patent protections on COVID vaccines ... the history of JNCO jeans ... Liz Cheney thinks the GOP is at a crossroads ...
Oscar Robertson pulling for Russell Westbrook to break his triple-double record. [New York Times]
The Kerryon Johnson era is over in Detroit. [NFL]
Elena Delle Donne is excited to return to the WNBA. [FanSided]
A journalist watched her first MMA card and it was UFC 261. So she saw Chris Weidman's leg break among other things. [New York Times]
Mike McCarthy on Aaron Rodgers' value to the Packers. [PFT]
Tokyo Olympics banning Black Lives Matter gear. [TMZ]
The New York Rangers made some changes at the top yesterday. No, not the top top. [Newsday]
The Buffalo Sabres want to know how they can make fans happy without actually having to win hockey games. [Buffalo News]
Kennedy Chandler, who signed with Tennessee, previews nine of his favorite players from the class of '21. [The Players Tribune]
Giannis interviewed retiring broadcaster Jim Paschke.
The Dad press conference is accurate.
Tensions were high in the NHL last night, starting with the Rangers and Capitals.
The trailer for the new Rugrat series is here. The animation is... different.