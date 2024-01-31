The Big Lead

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Payout Distribution

By The Big Lead

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

There's a solid argument to be made that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of the best annual events on the circuit. No matter how many times a viewer sees that iconic course on their television, it's always a bit special. And it's a great opportunity for players to get a jump-start on the season by performing well against an 80-person field full of some of the biggest names in the sport.

First-round action begins on Thursday and those teeing it up will be paying for a nice chunk of change — the purse sits at $20 million. The winner will net $3.6 million. Below is a comprehensive list of the payouts by finishing position.

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $960,000

5: $795,000

6: $715,000

7: $665,000

8: $615,000

9: $575,000

10: $535,000

11: $495,000

12: $455,000

13: $415,000

14: $375,000

15: $352,000

16: $332,000

17: $312,000

18: $292,000

19: $272,000

20: $252,000

21: $232,000

22: $217,000

23: $202,000

24: $187,000

25: $172,000

26: $158,000

27: $150,000

28: $143,000

29: $137,000

30: $131,000

31: $125,000

32: $119,000

33: $114,000

34: $109,000

35: $104,000

36: $99,000

37: $94,000

38: $89,000

39: $84,000

40: $80,000

41: $76,000

42: $72,000

43: $68,000

44: $64,000

45: $60,000

46: $57,000

47: $54,000

48: $52,000

49: $50,000

50: $48,000

51: $47,000

52: $46,000

53: $45,000

54: $44,000

55: $43,000

56: $42,000

57: $41,000

58: $40,000

59: $39,500

60: $39,000

61: $38,500

62: $38,000

63: $37,500

64: $37,000

65: $36,500

66: $36,000

67: $35,500

68: $35,000

69: $34,750

70: $34,500

71: $34,250

72: $34,000

73: $33,750

74: $33,500

75: $33,250

76: $33,000

77: $32,750

78: $32,500

79: $32,250

80: $32,000

Home/Latest Golf Leads